89º

LIVE

Local News

Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Harris County Pct. 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Harris County Pct. 3 Constable's Office, Omar Ursin, Harris County
Channelview native, Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin remembered as devoted son, husband, father, and colleague (HARRIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

HARRIS COUNTY – Funeral arrangements honoring fallen Harris County Pct. 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin were announced Friday.

Ursin was shot and killed while picking up food for his family in east Harris County on Aug. 28.

Funeral services will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Inspire Church, located at 11727 East Sam Houston Parkway North.

Public viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by service.

Ursin, a Channelview native, was a six-year veteran with Harris County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office who served as a Toll Road deputy and a School Resource Officer. He was recently assigned to the Environmental Crimes Investigator. He leaves behind a wife and a daughter.

MORE COVERAGE AT Click2Houston.com

Channelview native, Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin remembered as devoted son, husband, father, and colleague

Off-duty Pct. 3 deputy constable fatally shot in Atascocita after picking up food for his family, authorities say

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email