Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Harris County Pct. 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin

HARRIS COUNTY – Funeral arrangements honoring fallen Harris County Pct. 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin were announced Friday.

Ursin was shot and killed while picking up food for his family in east Harris County on Aug. 28.

Funeral services will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Inspire Church, located at 11727 East Sam Houston Parkway North.

Public viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by service.

Ursin, a Channelview native, was a six-year veteran with Harris County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office who served as a Toll Road deputy and a School Resource Officer. He was recently assigned to the Environmental Crimes Investigator. He leaves behind a wife and a daughter.

