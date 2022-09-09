2 men charged in death of Pct. 3 deputy were both out on bond for previous murder charges, sheriff says

ATASCOCITA, Texas – Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced Friday.

Ahsim Taylor Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack, 20, have both been charged with murder.

On Sunday, Aug. 29, 37-year-old Deputy Ursin was fatally shot in Atascocita while returning home from picking up food for his family.

HCSO Investigators have charged two suspects with murder in connection with the shooting death of Pct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin. Ashim Taylor Jr (12-2-01) and Jayland Womack (3-8-02) have been arrested and will booked in the Harris County Jail. In photos below, Taylor is wearing a 1/2 pic.twitter.com/opoU6hsbSw — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 9, 2022

What happened

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 11900 block of Madera Run Parkway around 6:30 p.m. Deputies said the caller reportedly heard gunshots and said that someone was shot inside of a vehicle.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a small car crashed into a tree in the median of the roadway. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was identified as Ursin. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators with HCSO Homicide and Crime Scene units, witnesses observed a dark-colored, newer model four-door sedan with tinted windows driving next to Ursin as they drove eastbound on Madera Run Parkway. The suspect shot into Ursin’s car and struck the victim, deputies said. The suspect’s vehicle fled northbound on Olympic National Drive.

Gonzalez also shared that both men were out on bond stemming from separate murder cases.

About the suspects

Taylor was previously charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence. He is accused of shooting a man to death during an attempted robbery. A judge originally set his bond at $200,000 but it was lowered by Judge Amy Martin to $75,000. Taylor reportedly violated his bond on Jan. 1, 2021, but there was never a motion to revoke his bond by prosecutors or a judge.

Womack was charged with murder on Jan. 3, 2021. He and another suspect are accused of killing a man a day before. A judge set his bond at $35,000 in that case. His bond was revoked on Dec. 4, 2021 for having contact with the second suspect in the case and for being in possession of marijuana and firearms. Womack was taken into custody and his bond was raised to $75,000, which he made on Dec. 24.

“This is a tragedy, yes, but if his bond would have been revoked and remained revoked, more than likely this officer would be alive today. You have two defendants on bond now charged with murder. I wish I could say anomaly or say this is unusual, but this is par for the course for everything we are seeing in Harris County,” said Andy Kahan, Director of Victim Services for Crime Stoppers.

