Megan Thee Stallion’s foundation to stop by TSU for Dream Bus Tour Sept. 13

HOUSTON – Rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s foundation is giving back to the community by making a stop at Texas Southern University this year for the Joy is our Journey Dream Bus Tour.

Named in honor of the popular Houston lyricist’s parents, the Pete and Thomas Foundation is partnering with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium (Southern Black Girls) for a month-long caravan and plans to make a stop at her alma mater on Sept. 13, according to a news release.

The rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, founded the Pete and Thomas Foundation in February 2022 to “uplift and assist women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston and across the world,” the news release said. The non-profit organization focuses on education, housing, and health and wellness.

The Joy is our Journey Dream Bus Tour is free, open to the public and specifically designed for Black girls, young women and gender-expansive youth, between the ages of 12-24, as a “safe space to connect and exhale.”

“I’m really excited to have the Pete and Thomas Foundation partner with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium on this special initiative,” Megan said. “We both share the same goals – to empower our young Black women, give them the resources to succeed and help them pursue their personal and professional dreams.”

“We are super excited to partner with the Pete and Thomas Foundation,” added LaTosha Brown, founder of Southern Black Girls and co-founder of Black Voters Matter. “Our partnership with the Pete and Thomas Foundation adds fuel to the mission of the Joy is our Journey tour, which is to connect with Black girls and young women throughout the south and create safe spaces to celebrate unlimited, unabashed Black girl joy. There is so much in store, and we look forward to all the great work we will do together. This is just the beginning.”

Each tour stop will host an exciting Dream Village event that will feature interactive workshops and programming centered around mental health and wellness, beauty, arts and culture, entrepreneurship, S.T.E.M., and dream-building.

In partnership with local community organizations, each event will be held outdoors and is expected to feature music, food trucks, game stations, swag bags, giveaways and more.