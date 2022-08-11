TUNE IN TONIGHT: Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion to co-host on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Get ready, hotties! Houston rapper Megan The Stallion will be taking on co-hosting duties on Thursday night’s episode of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.
The show will feature ‘Stranger Things’ actress Natalia Dyer and singer Montell Fish as musical guest.
TONIGHT: @TheeStallion joins Jimmy as co-host! #FallonTonight #MeganOnFallon pic.twitter.com/aUKmDw2y4F— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) August 11, 2022
This isn’t Megan’s first appearance with Fallon, the Houston rapper joined superstar Ariana Grande back in December of 2021.
Catch ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ at 10:35 p.m. right after KPRC 2 News at 10 p.m.