TUNE IN TONIGHT: Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion to co-host on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Megan Thee Stallion attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood, Calif. In an Instagram Live video Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion said for the first time that fellow rapper Tory Lanez was the person who pulled the trigger when she was shot in the feet after a party in the Hollywood Hills more than a month earlier. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Get ready, hotties! Houston rapper Megan The Stallion will be taking on co-hosting duties on Thursday night’s episode of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.

The show will feature ‘Stranger Things’ actress Natalia Dyer and singer Montell Fish as musical guest.

This isn’t Megan’s first appearance with Fallon, the Houston rapper joined superstar Ariana Grande back in December of 2021.

Catch ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ at 10:35 p.m. right after KPRC 2 News at 10 p.m.