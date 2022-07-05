‘Ladies Love Yourself’: Megan thee Stallion creates new T-shirt line to empower women, donate proceeds to Planned Parenthood

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Megan Thee Stallion attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood, Calif. In an Instagram Live video Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion said for the first time that fellow rapper Tory Lanez was the person who pulled the trigger when she was shot in the feet after a party in the Hollywood Hills more than a month earlier. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON – Houston rapper Megan thee Stallion took to Instagram on Friday to announce her latest T-shirt line in support of women’s rights and Planned Parenthood’s campaign following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The T-shirt, which can be purchased on her website, reads “Ladies Love Yourself.” She said all proceeds will go towards Planned Parenthood’s campaign, #BansOffOurBodies.

The rapper has been very vocal in her stance against the SCOTUS decision, chanting “My body, my mother******* choice,” during a concert, according to People Magazine. She even called out her home state, saying Texas is “embarrassing me” for its restrictive abortion ban, which currently blocks women to get an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

Ad

Texas is one of the many states expected to fully illegalize abortions after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.