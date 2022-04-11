Comedian Chris Rock to perform at Sugar Land’s Smart Financial Centre, tickets on sale tomorrow

Chris Rock presents the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Chris Rock is still holding his head high after the Oscars ‘slap heard around the world’ and he is coming to a stage near you -- sooner than you think.

Rock will be performing at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on Saturday, Nov. 5. The show begins at 8 p.m.

Rock has been “mum” on the controversial attack inflicted upon him by Will Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards.

After making a joke about the bald head of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the “King Richard” star walked onto the stage and smacked Rock in the face.

Many say that Rock did not know that Pinkett Smith was suffering from alopecia, a condition that caused her to lose her hair.

Despite many feeling it was an inappropriate joke, some defended Rock saying that he still has the right to freedom of speech, and celebs and jokes go hand-in-hand.

Ad

Smith apologized to the Academy after winning the “Best Actor” award less than 30 minutes later and apologized to Rock on social media the following day, but the damage had already been done.

The Academy has since banned Smith from participating in the ceremonies for the next 10 years.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 12, at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information on Rock’s upcoming performance, via Ticketmaster.

RELATED COVERAGE: