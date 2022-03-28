Jaden Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff, other celebrities react to confrontation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at Oscars

Moments after Will Smith marched on stage and appeared to hit presenter Chris Rock during Sunday night’s Oscars after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, being bald, social media went into a frenzy.

Here’s what the couple’s son, Jaden Smith, celebrities and other social media users are saying about the incident.

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

What was that???? — DJ Jazzy Jeff the Tutor (@djjazzyjeff215) March 28, 2022

WENT OUT OF RM

& MISSED REASON FOR

WILL’S PUNCH..JUST SAW IT, BUT STILL NOT SURE

WHY. — Cher (@cher) March 28, 2022

Didn’t know until just this moment about @jadapsmith having Alopecia. She’s wonderful and great. So is @willsmith — which we all know. They’re both phenomenal. But you do NOT do what Will did in that setting. Go backstage and handle that shit if you must. Horrible look! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 28, 2022

And, mind you, we haven’t really gotten to the point that Will Smith the first Oscars produced by a Black Man (@willpackerprods). I can’t believe this — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 28, 2022

Beloved Will Smith has set a whole new standard for what it means to "protect" and honor your wife - - - Be Mindful! And . . . in the midst of it, Beloved Mr. Will Packer did and amazingly phenomenal job producing this years' Oscars! Yes to the Wills! — Iyanla Vanzant (@IyanlaVanzant) March 28, 2022

Welp…I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars — Will Packer (@willpowerpacker) March 28, 2022

What a very west Philly Oscars. — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) March 28, 2022

Violence isn’t ok. Assault is never the answer. Also? This is the 2nd time that Chris has made fun of Jada on the #Oscars stage, & tonight he went after her alopecia. Punching down at someone’s auto-immune disease is wrong. Doing so on purpose is cruel. They both need a breather. — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) March 28, 2022

The fact that Will Smith wasn’t kicked out of the Oscars and arrested for assaulting Chris Rock shows how Hollywood allows, enables, and celebrates the very worst behaviors.



Workplace violence isn’t tolerated in normal industries. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 28, 2022

Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian.

Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 28, 2022

Will Smith laughed at Chris Rock's GI Jane joke, then made a conscious decision to commit violence.



I'm 100% #teamChrisRock because he took it with poise and class.



Rock is more man than Smith on his best day.#Oscars @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/C0Tp2yr6kz — One Salty Patriot (@1Salty_Patriot) March 28, 2022

What we learned from the Oscars is that Will Smith can’t take a joke but Chris Rock can take a slap — ♡ (@shnoaimi_) March 28, 2022

Jada has alopecia. Will defended his partner rightfully so on a serious matter that she didn't find funny. it doesnt matter if anyone else thought it was funny or not that serious. it was serious to them. — Kemi Marie (they/them) (@kemimarie) March 28, 2022

No one and I mean NO ONE can come on my tweets and talk to me about alopecia until you’ve had to cut your hair bald and worry about if ppl still find you beautiful without your hair. So I get it. I get why Jada felt some type of way.



Guess what? Will was still wrong. Period 🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ZawhQjy4tS — Terrika (@SheKnowsSports) March 28, 2022

Everybody huggin’ and consoling Will?? …can somebody go check on Chris?? A seat filler or somebody?? — Eric Benét (@ebenet) March 28, 2022

Jada has alopecia, which is why she has shaved her head.



She was uncomfortable about Chris Rock's "G.I. Jane" joke.



That punch from Will Smith was real. #Oscars — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) March 28, 2022

It was real.

Just seen the uncensored footage.

Will Smith hit Chris Rock for cracking a GI Jane joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith (who suffers from alopecia) - then twice screamed 'keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth' at him

Ugliest moment in Oscars history. . — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 28, 2022

How unfortunate that Will Smith, who has had decades of great work, finally get his Oscar moment only for him to ruin it with anger. I truly doubt Chris Rock knew Jada has alopecia, and Smith even laughed at the joke before Jada didn't. What a sad night over something so stupid. — SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) March 28, 2022

Chris Rock is a real professional cuz ain’t no way.. ain’t no way bruh 😂 — Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) March 28, 2022

Wow!! And I thought me and #Kanye had beef! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 28, 2022

Hey professional comedians: be on notice! From now on, you need to make sure your jokes don’t offend people. Especially extremely attractive, famous and exorbitantly wealthy people! — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 28, 2022

I guess millions of people can’t comprehend that no level of fame or accolades gives license to commit battery over a verbal joke. But I’m not surprised. Especially in this country, we have dismissed the idea of becoming more evolved. It’s just a relay race backwards. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 28, 2022

What an hour for will smith haha. Congrats my guy! King Richard was my fav film of the year — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) March 28, 2022

“At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you.“



Only Denzel Washington could turn a chaotic moment and career low for Will Smith into a beautiful moment. That man is the GOAT. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rec7H53yhu — Austin (@AustinPlanet) March 28, 2022

Omg!!!!!!! That’s live television folks!!! Chris got hit for doing a joke about Jada… #Oscars — Loni Love (@LoniLove) March 28, 2022

I think there’s going to be a lot of think pieces written about tonight. Lots of justifications and excuses for behaviors on both sides. I even made a joke about it that I now regret. Bottom line - when in doubt - or on the world’s stage - choose kindness. Be the example. — Austin Winsberg (@austinwinsberg) March 28, 2022

Tonight was supposed to be a triumph for Gen-X Hip-hop. Will Smith won an Oscar over Denzel at the height of D's power. Questlove and Jazzbo won Oscars. D-Nice is DJing and Will Packer hip-hop filmmaker produced it. Beyonce, Puff, Jay and Latifah there. All upstaged by The Slap. — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) March 28, 2022

Every comedian should post a Will Smith joke in solidarity with Chris Rock. I’m not. But every other comedian should. — the lucas bros (@lucasbros) March 28, 2022

Here comes the men in black — tydolla.eth (@tydollasign) March 28, 2022

Nah why will smith slap the fear of god out of Chris rock like that 😂😂😂 — Morray (@morrayda1) March 28, 2022

During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep by his side. pic.twitter.com/uDGVnWrSS2 — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 28, 2022

What did you think about this year’s Oscars? Let us know in the comments.