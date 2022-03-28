Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Jamaal Bowman tweet, then delete, defense of Will Smith’s Oscar slap

WASHINGTON – Reps. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., posted and then deleted tweets Sunday night that seemed to defend actor Will Smith for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Screenshots of the tweets were published by several news outlets, and neither member of Congress offered a follow-up explanation for why they deleted them.

“#Alopecia nation stand up! Thank you #WillSmith,” tweeted Pressley. “Shout out to all the husbands who defend their wives living with alopecia in the face of daily ignorance & insults.”

Pressley added, “Women with baldies are for real men only…boys need not apply.”

