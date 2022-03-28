PHOTOS: These are the released photos of the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars confrontation

Will Smith smacked Chris Rock across the face at the Oscars.
And it wasn’t a joke. It really wasn’t a joke. Many of us sat there speechless Sunday night, wondering what we’d just seen.
The moment took a while to rewatch as people scrambled to turn the video, but once we did, wow, just wow. That really happened.
If you’re still reeling (like we are), slow it all down one more time.
These are the images of the confrontation released by the Associated Press of the confrontation:
