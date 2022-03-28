66º

Police say Chris Rock declined to file a report against Will Smith

The night’s best actor winner strode to the stage and appeared to slap the comedian after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

By Andrew Blankstein and Dennis Romero, NBC NEWS

Tags: Chris Rock, Will Smith, Oscars
Will Smith takes a jab at Chris Rock during the Oscars. (Associated Press)

Police say comedian Chris Rock declined to file a report against Will Smith after the actor appeared to have slapped him during the live broadcast of the annual Academy Awards ceremony.

That means the Los Angeles Police Department, which has basic jurisdiction where the show was produced Sunday, will not investigate or pursue possible charges against Smith.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” the department said in a statement.

