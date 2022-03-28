Police say Chris Rock declined to file a report against Will Smith

Will Smith takes a jab at Chris Rock during the Oscars.

Police say comedian Chris Rock declined to file a report against Will Smith after the actor appeared to have slapped him during the live broadcast of the annual Academy Awards ceremony.

That means the Los Angeles Police Department, which has basic jurisdiction where the show was produced Sunday, will not investigate or pursue possible charges against Smith.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” the department said in a statement.