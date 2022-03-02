Mutton Bustin’ competition winner wants to be a ninja, ‘yes, ma’am’

Meet Xander DeWitt, the winner of the March 1, 2022 Mutton Bustin' competition at the Houston Rodeo.

HOUSTON – At the Houston Rodeo Tuesday night, the Mutton Bustin’ competition went on like it always does, watch the video above for the performances.

The winner, Xander DeWitt, of Spring, Texas, is 5 and said he wants to grow up to be a ninja.

Asked how he did it, little Xander replied with a shrug. He said it was his first time and that he held on tight.

“Do you think you used some of your ninja skills to ride that sheep all the way across?”

“Yes, ma’am,” he replied.

You can watch all the rodeo and Mutton Bustin’ action on-air and online here.

