This is how to watch live broadcasts of the Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo said its events will now be televised for 20 consecutive nights across three broadcast networks.

Bally Sports Southwest, The Cowboy Channel and TeleXitos Houston, a sister station to Telemundo Houston, will deliver live coverage Feb. 28-March 19.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Bally Sports Southwest, The Cowboy Channel and TeleXitos Houston to reach even more Rodeo fans, including our Spanish-speaking fans, both near and far,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “And while we love hosting our dedicated RodeoHouston fans in person, this allows fans nationwide to access all 20 days of live RodeoHouston action from anywhere they choose – whether it’s on television, radio or even online.”

The three networks will cover the 20-day event. The Cowboy Channel’s RURAL RADIO, Channel 147 on Sirius XM, will also include live coverage. The event will also be livestreamed via Telemundo Houston, as well as online at rodeohouston.com.