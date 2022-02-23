Insiders: VIDEO, PHOTOS: Wagon wheels, clopping heels and a hog roast: Inside life on the Prairie View Trail Ride

KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway came along with the Prairie View Trail Ride this week as riders traversed Texas on horseback and wagons.

HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway came along with the Prairie View Trail Ride this week as riders traversed Texas on horseback and wagons on their way to Houston for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Lashway and crew was invited to stay overnight on the trail with Prairie View Trail Ride Association. Lashway joined them in Hempstead, Texas for their hog roast.

As the sun set, hundreds of Prairie View Trail Association riders gathered at their individual group campfires with family and friends.

These are some of the photos from Lashway’s night on the trail:

Scenes captured on the Prairie View Trail Ride the week of Feb. 21, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

