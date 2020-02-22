Some of our favorite mutton bustin’ videos from the past

HOUSTON – As the Houston Rodeo inches closer, take a look back at some of the best mutton bustin’ moments from the past two seasons.

Wyatt Sowell, 6, nailed the competition with 86 points. He wants to be a Houston Astros player when he grows up.

Lawson David Knight, from Houston, got to live his dream as a cowboy during last year’s Mutton Bustin'.

Aldin Leija, 6, from Webster said riding a sheep was “like a magic carpet”. She wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.

Newt Smith, from Buna, Texas says he wants to be a bull rider when he’s older.

6-year-old Marlie McDonald stole many hearts at the Rodeo after her mutton bustin’ performance. Marlie had a brain tumor when she was just four days old and underwent chemotherapy for two years. She wants to be a spy when she grows up.

Braden Willis of League City says he practices his mutton bustin’ performance with his dad.

Hayden Higgins of Houston wants to attend Texas A&M when he grows up and play Aggie baseball.

Olivia Scelfo, 6, wants to be a State Farm agent when she grows up. She scored a 90 on her performance.