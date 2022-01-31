Bells for Abigail: Devarjaye has reached his goal, but he’s not stopping

CONROE – This was a big day for Devarjaye Daniel.

We have been following his journey for weeks as he attempted to reach 100 law enforcement agencies.

Now, not only has he reached the 100-mark, he has surpassed it.

He marked that milestone Monday morning at a ceremony hosted by Montgomery County.

The big event, which was held in Conroe, pushed Devarjaye well past the 100 mark when he was sworn in, simultaneously, by 25 agencies.

That brought his number up from 87 to 112.

Devarjaye was sworn in by 25 agencies in Montgomery County. (KPRC Click2Houston.com)

Hours later, another ceremony was held by the HISD Police Department as it made him an honorary officer. That brought his number up to 113.

And this 10-year-old cancer warrior is not stopping. He has a calendar full of ceremonies scheduled over the next several months.

Devarjaye, from the beginning, has said he’s doing this in honor of Abigail Arias, the honorary Freeport police officer who passed away in 2019.

Ad

He talked about her during his event Monday in Conroe: “I’m proud of her, and I’m proud of my own self. If I’m proud of her, she’s proud of me.”

The HISD Police Department made Devarjaye and honorary officer Monday afternoon. That brought his number up to 113. (KPRC Click2Houston.com)

Here is the full list of the 113 agencies that have sworn Devarjaye in as an honorary police officer:

BROOKSHIRE PD

DEA

ATF

TEXAS MEDICAL CENTER POLICE DEPT.

TEXAS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M PD

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL CENTER AT HOUSTON

TEXAS RANGERS

TEXAS DPS STATE TROOPERS

HOUSTON POLICE DEPT.

ALVIN PD

ALVIN ISD PD

ALVIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

ANGLETON PD

ANGLETON ISD PD

BRAZORIA COUNTY DA’S OFFICE

BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.

BRAZOSPORT COMMUNITY COLLEGE PD

BRAZOSPORT ISD PD

BRENHAM PD

BROOKSHIRE VILLAGE PD

BRAZORIA PD

COLUMBIA/BRAZORIA ISD PD

CLUTE PD

DAMON ISD PD

DANBURY PD

DANBURY ISD PD

FREEPORT PD

HILLCREST VILLAGE PD

HOLIDAY LAKES PD

IOWA COLONY PD

JONES CREEK PD

LAKE JACKSON PD

LIVERPOOL PD

MANVEL PD

OYSTER CREEK PD

PEARLAND PD

RICHWOOD PD

SURFSIDE BEACH PD

Ad

SWEENY PD

SWEENY ISD PD

WEST COLUMBIA PD

BRAZORIA COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 1

BRAZORIA COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 2

BRAZORIA COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 3

BRAZORIA COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 4

HOUSTON METRO POLICE

TSU PD

BAYOU VISTA PD

CLEAR LAKE SHORES PD

DICKINSON PD

FRIENDSWOOD PD

GALVESTON COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 1

GALVESTON COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 2

GALVESTON COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 3

GALVESTON COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 4

GALVESTON COUNTY DA’S OFFICE

GALVESTON ISD PD

GALVESTON PD

GALVESTON SHERIFF’S OFFICE

HITCHCOCK ISD PD

HITCHCOCK PD

JAMAICA BEACH PD

KEMAH PD

LA MARQUE PD

LEAGUE CITY PD

PORT OF GALVESTON PD

SANTA FE ISD PD

SANTA FE PD

TEXAS A&M UNIV-GALVESTON PD

TEXAS CITY PD

TEXAS DEPT. OF PUBLIC SAFETY

TIKI ISLAND PD

UNIV. OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH PD

HARRIS COUNTY SHERRIFF’S OFFICE

TEXAS ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE COMMISSION

KLEIN ISD PD

BRENHAM PD

BRENHAM FIRE MARSHAL

WASHINGTON COUNTY PCT 1 CONSTABLE’S OFFICE

Ad

WASHINGTON COUNTY PCT 2 CONSTABLE’S OFFICE

WASHINGTON COUNTY PCT 3 CONSTABLE’S OFFICE

WASHINGTON COUNTY PCT 4 CONSTABLE’S OFFICE

WASHINGTON COUNTY ATTORNEY INVESTIGATORS

WASHINGTON COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY INVESTIGATORS

BLINN PD

TEXAS GAME WARDENS

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PCT 1 CONSTABLE OFFICE

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PCT 2 CONSTABLES OFFICE

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PCT 3 CONSTABLES OFFICE

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PCT 4 CONSTABLES OFFICE

PCT. 5 CONSTABLES OFFICE

CONROE ISD PD

MONTGOMERY PD

MONTGOMERY COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE

MONTGOMERY COUNTY FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE

SPLENDORA ISD PD

PANORAMA VILLAGE

SPLENDORA PD

PATTON VILLAGE PD

WOODBRANCH PD

SHENANDOAH PD

TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

CONROE PD

MAGNOLIA PD

LONE STAR COMMUNITY COLLEGE POLICE DEPARTMENT

OAK RIDGE NORTH PD

ROMAN FOREST PD

WILLIS PD

CUT-N-SHOOT PD

TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

HOUSTON ISD PD

RELATED:

Remembering Abigail Arias: Bells for Abigail

Ad

Bells for Abigail: NEW NUMBER for Devarjaye

Bells for Abigail: 10-year-old cancer fighter Devarjaye Daniel to reach goal soon

Goal in sight for 10-year-old cancer fighter

Young boy fighting cancer on a special law enforcement mission

Bells for Abigail: 10-year-old cancer fighter hopes to be sworn into 100 different law enforcement agencies

Ad

Bells for Abigail: 10-year-old cancer warrior honors Abigail’s legacy