Bells for Abigail: Devarjaye has reached his goal, but he’s not stopping

CONROE – This was a big day for Devarjaye Daniel.
We have been following his journey for weeks as he attempted to reach 100 law enforcement agencies.
Now, not only has he reached the 100-mark, he has surpassed it.
He marked that milestone Monday morning at a ceremony hosted by Montgomery County.
The big event, which was held in Conroe, pushed Devarjaye well past the 100 mark when he was sworn in, simultaneously, by 25 agencies.
That brought his number up from 87 to 112.
Hours later, another ceremony was held by the HISD Police Department as it made him an honorary officer. That brought his number up to 113.
And this 10-year-old cancer warrior is not stopping. He has a calendar full of ceremonies scheduled over the next several months.
Devarjaye, from the beginning, has said he’s doing this in honor of Abigail Arias, the honorary Freeport police officer who passed away in 2019.
He talked about her during his event Monday in Conroe: “I’m proud of her, and I’m proud of my own self. If I’m proud of her, she’s proud of me.”
Here is the full list of the 113 agencies that have sworn Devarjaye in as an honorary police officer:
BROOKSHIRE PD
DEA
ATF
TEXAS MEDICAL CENTER POLICE DEPT.
TEXAS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M PD
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL CENTER AT HOUSTON
TEXAS RANGERS
TEXAS DPS STATE TROOPERS
HOUSTON POLICE DEPT.
ALVIN PD
ALVIN ISD PD
ALVIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE
ANGLETON PD
ANGLETON ISD PD
BRAZORIA COUNTY DA’S OFFICE
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.
BRAZOSPORT COMMUNITY COLLEGE PD
BRAZOSPORT ISD PD
BRENHAM PD
BROOKSHIRE VILLAGE PD
BRAZORIA PD
COLUMBIA/BRAZORIA ISD PD
CLUTE PD
DAMON ISD PD
DANBURY PD
DANBURY ISD PD
FREEPORT PD
HILLCREST VILLAGE PD
HOLIDAY LAKES PD
IOWA COLONY PD
JONES CREEK PD
LAKE JACKSON PD
LIVERPOOL PD
MANVEL PD
OYSTER CREEK PD
PEARLAND PD
RICHWOOD PD
SURFSIDE BEACH PD
SWEENY PD
SWEENY ISD PD
WEST COLUMBIA PD
BRAZORIA COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 1
BRAZORIA COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 2
BRAZORIA COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 3
BRAZORIA COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 4
HOUSTON METRO POLICE
TSU PD
BAYOU VISTA PD
CLEAR LAKE SHORES PD
DICKINSON PD
FRIENDSWOOD PD
GALVESTON COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 1
GALVESTON COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 2
GALVESTON COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 3
GALVESTON COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 4
GALVESTON COUNTY DA’S OFFICE
GALVESTON ISD PD
GALVESTON PD
GALVESTON SHERIFF’S OFFICE
HITCHCOCK ISD PD
HITCHCOCK PD
JAMAICA BEACH PD
KEMAH PD
LA MARQUE PD
LEAGUE CITY PD
PORT OF GALVESTON PD
SANTA FE ISD PD
SANTA FE PD
TEXAS A&M UNIV-GALVESTON PD
TEXAS CITY PD
TEXAS DEPT. OF PUBLIC SAFETY
TIKI ISLAND PD
UNIV. OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH PD
HARRIS COUNTY SHERRIFF’S OFFICE
TEXAS ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE COMMISSION
KLEIN ISD PD
BRENHAM PD
BRENHAM FIRE MARSHAL
WASHINGTON COUNTY PCT 1 CONSTABLE’S OFFICE
WASHINGTON COUNTY PCT 2 CONSTABLE’S OFFICE
WASHINGTON COUNTY PCT 3 CONSTABLE’S OFFICE
WASHINGTON COUNTY PCT 4 CONSTABLE’S OFFICE
WASHINGTON COUNTY ATTORNEY INVESTIGATORS
WASHINGTON COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY INVESTIGATORS
BLINN PD
TEXAS GAME WARDENS
MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PCT 1 CONSTABLE OFFICE
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PCT 2 CONSTABLES OFFICE
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PCT 3 CONSTABLES OFFICE
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PCT 4 CONSTABLES OFFICE
PCT. 5 CONSTABLES OFFICE
CONROE ISD PD
MONTGOMERY PD
MONTGOMERY COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE
MONTGOMERY COUNTY FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE
SPLENDORA ISD PD
PANORAMA VILLAGE
SPLENDORA PD
PATTON VILLAGE PD
WOODBRANCH PD
SHENANDOAH PD
TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
CONROE PD
MAGNOLIA PD
LONE STAR COMMUNITY COLLEGE POLICE DEPARTMENT
OAK RIDGE NORTH PD
ROMAN FOREST PD
WILLIS PD
CUT-N-SHOOT PD
TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
HOUSTON ISD PD
