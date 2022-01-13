Young boy fighting cancer on a special law enforcement mission

HOUSTON – Dealing with cancer is something that everyone tries to avoid, but what do you do when you’re told you are now another person that will have to fight it. A local ten-year old answered that question with hilarious jokes. Devarjaye Daniel has been battling brain and spine cancer for five years and has found a way to approach it with comedy. Not only does this help Daniel get his mind off the constant hospital visits, but it keeps his spirits high. He was inspired by officers providing good deeds during Hurricane Harvey and now has a special interest in law enforcement. Not only has Devarjaye took up arms as an honorary officer, but he wants to get sworn in with 100 law enforcement agencies in honor of the Bells for Abigail movement.