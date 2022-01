Bells for Abigail: 10-year-old Devarjaye Daniel narrows in on his goal of being sworn-in by 100 law enforcement agencies

Devarjaye is now an honorary Klein ISD police officer.

HOUSTON – The number just keeps growing for Devarjaye Daniel, the 10-year-old cancer fighter who wants to be sworn in by 100 law enforcement agencies.

On Tuesday, he became an honorary officer of the Klein ISD Police Department.

The number of law enforcement agencies where he has been sworn in as an honorary officer is now at 76.

Here is a list of all the agencies that have made Devarjaye an honorary officer:

BROOKSHIRE PD

DEA

ATF

TEXAS MEDICAL CENTER POLICE DEPT.

TEXAS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M PD

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL CENTER AT HOUSTON

TEXAS RANGERS

TEXAS DPS STATE TROOPS

HOUSTON POLICE DEPT.

ALVIN PD

ALVIN ISD PD

ALVIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

ANGLETON PD

ANGLETON ISD PD

BRAZORIA COUNTY DA’S OFFICE

BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT.

BRAZOSPORT COMMUNITY COLLEGE PD

BRAZOSPORT ISD PD

BROOKSHIRE VILLAGE PD

BRAZORIA PD

COLUMBIA/BRAZORIA ISD PD

CLUTE PD

DAMON ISD PD

DANBURY PD

DANBURY ISD PD

FREEPORT PD

HILLCREST VILLAGE PD

HOLIDAY LAKES PD

IOWA COLONY PD

JONES CREEK PD

LAKE JACKSON PD

LIVERPOOL PD

MANVEL PD

OYSTER CREEK PD

PEARLAND PD

RICHWOOD PD

SURFSIDE BEACH PD

SWEENY PD

SWEENY ISD PD

WEST COLUMBIA PD

BRAZORIA COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 1

BRAZORIA COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 2

BRAZORIA COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 3

BRAZORIA COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 4

HOUSTON METRO POLICE

TSU POLICE DEPT.

BAYOU VISTA PD

CLEAR LAKE SHORES PD

DICKINSON PD

FRIENDSWOOD PD

GALVESTON COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 1

GALVESTON COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 2

GALVESTON COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 3

GALVESTON COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE, PCT 4

GALVESTON COUNTY DA’S OFFICE

GALVESTON ISD PD

GALVESTON PD

GALVESTON SHERIFF’S OFFICE

HITCHCOCK ISD PD

HITCHCOCK PD

JAMAICA BEACH PD

KEMAH PD

LA MARQUE PD

LEAGUE CITY PD

PORT OF GALVESTON PD

SANTA FE ISD PD

SANTA FE PD

TEXAS A&M UNIV-GALVESTON PD

TEXAS CITY PD

TEXAS DEPT. OF PUBLIC SAFETY

TIKI ISLAND PD

UNIV. OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH PD

HARRIS COUNTY SHERRIFF’S OFFICE

TEXAS ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE COMMISSION

KLEIN ISD PD