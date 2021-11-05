Remembering Abigail Arias: Bells for Abigail

Bells for Abigail: Celebrating children as they ring end of cancer treatment bell

FREEPORT, Texas – This week marks two years since little Abigail Arias gained her angel wings in Heaven after stealing the heart of her community.

Abigail, a young cancer fighter from Freeport, inspired people across the world with her courage.

Her journey as an ambassador for children with cancer started in early 2019.

Abigail was battling Wilms Tumor, a form of kidney cancer.

In February 2019, Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey swore in Abigail as Officer 758. From that point on, she became an inspiration to cancer-fighters everywhere.

Abigail passed away on Nov. 5, 2019.

Her legacy lives on with KPRC 2′s Bells for Abigail series.

The families of two bell ringers are sharing their stories in Abigail’s memory.

Brek Cole rang his end-of-treatment bell back in May. He battled hepatoblastoma, a rare form of pediatric liver cancer. After undergoing four cycles of chemo, a liver resection, and then two more cycles of chemo, Brek rang his bell and is now cancer-free. In fact, he just had a check-up two weeks ago, and his family says they were given good test results.

The second bell-ringer featured is Gabi Gray. She was 13 years old when she rang her end-of-treatment bell. She battled Ewing Sarcoma, had 14 rounds of chemo and 10 rounds of radiation before ringing her bell. Gabi is now 18 years old (turning 19 on Sunday). She is a freshman at Texas A&M, where she is pursuing a career in nursing.

If you have celebratory video of your child ringing the end-of-treatment bell, please share it with us by uploading it to Click2Houston.com/bellsforabigail.