Welcome to KPRC 2: These are anchors, reporters who joined Houston’s home for news in 2021

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

A view of the KPRC tower in Houston in this undated drone image. (KPRC 2, Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – These are the anchors and reporters who joined Houston’s home for news in 2021.

Meteorologist Anthony Yanez

Anthony Yanez (Anthony Yanez)

Returned to KPRC 2 in September 2021. Learn more about him here. See his KPRC 2 bio page here.

Reporter Deven Clarke

Deven Clarke (KPRC2)

Joined KPRC 2 in February 2021. Learn more about him here.

Anchor/reporter Sabirah Rayford

Sabirah Rayford (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Joined KPRC 2 in 2021. Learn more about her here.

Reporter Rilwan Balogun

KPRC 2 reporter Rilwan Balogun (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Joined KPRC 2 in November. Learn more about him.

Meteorologist Caroline Brown

Caroline Brown (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Joined KPRC 2 in October. Learn more about her.

Reporter Zach Lashway

KPRC 2 reporter Zach Lashway (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Joined KPRC 2 in October. Learn more about him.

Coming in 2022...

Houston’s own Daniella Guzman is returning to the Bayou City in January to share the news with you at 6 and 10 p.m., Monday through Friday. Read more here.

KPRC 2 welcomes Daniella Guzman back to Houston news (Daniella Guzman)

