Get 2 Know Rilwan Balogun: Fun facts about our newest addition to the KPRC 2 News team

HOUSTON – Here are some fun facts about Rilwan Balogun, the newest addition to the KPRC 2 News team!

The name “Rilwan” means “The one we’ve been waiting for,” so needless to say, the fates have been aligned from day one!

Here are some fun facts about Rilwan:

He is a proud graduate of UT! No, not the University of Texas or Toledo... Tennessee!

Rilwan is a big-time movie buff. His favorite actor? Denzel Washington.

The events of 9/11 helped inspire Rilwan’s journalism career

One of Rilwan’s massive goals is to visit every state in America - he’s quite the traveler! He’s been to 26 states so far!

Rilwan was a member of his high school swimming team!

Rilwan’s eyesight without contacts or glasses is not great, by his own admission. So, in other words, if he’s not wearing contacts or glasses, it might not be the best time to get his opinion on if you’re having a good hair day.

Rilwan’s favorite quote is from William Shakespeare: “Love all, trust a few, do wrong to none.”

That sounds like a wonderful quote to us! We absolutely love that Rilwan is now part of the KPRC 2 family and are looking forward to him bringing Houston’s stories to all of you.

