Daniella Guzman is coming back to KPRC 2: Here’s what people are saying about her return to Houston news

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Daniella Guzman, Houston
KPRC 2 welcomes Daniella Guzman back to Houston news
KPRC 2 welcomes Daniella Guzman back to Houston news

HOUSTONHouston’s own Daniella Guzman is returning to the Bayou City in January to share the news with you at 6 and 10 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Here are some of the messages people have shared since KPRC 2′s big announcement:

Big news! I am excited to announce that my dear friend and native Houstonian Daniella Guzman is coming back to KPRC2,...

Posted by KPRC2 Anthony Yanez on Monday, November 1, 2021

There’s no place like home KPRC2 / Click2Houston Congrats Daniella Guzman

Posted by KPRC2 Kris Gutierrez on Monday, November 1, 2021

Great Hire.

Posted by KPRC2 Joel Eisenbaum on Monday, November 1, 2021

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

