KPRC 2 is happy and excited to welcome back a familiar face and beloved personality. Houston-native Daniella Guzman will be bringing you the news at 6 and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Jan. 10, 2022.

KPRC 2 welcomes Daniella Guzman back to Houston news (Daniella Guzman)

Like several other employees at KPRC 2, Guzman started as a KPRC 2 News intern. Upon graduating, she worked for a local Spanish-speaking news station before returning to KPRC 2 as a reporter and weekend anchor in March of 2006. She covered numerous stories during her tenure at KPRC 2 including the Fort Hood shooting and Hurricane Ike. She also traveled to Mexico to cover the H1N1 outbreak. In 2011, Guzman was part of KPRC 2′s pregnancy boom along with four other anchor/reporters.

2011 (Daniella Guzman)

Guzman is the ultimate professional and a seasoned storyteller. She takes pride in her deep roots in the Houston community and has a deep understanding of the challenges that impact our Greater Houston region.

Ad

“I have been watching her abilities as an anchor grow in Chicago and L.A, leading her morning teams for nearly a decade,” said VP/General Manager Jerry Martin. “Her professionalism and authenticity will most definitely engage and delight viewers and readers on all KPRC 2 platforms. It’s always a pleasure to welcome back family to the KPRC 2 team.”

“Houston is my home, my community, my people, " said Guzman. “I am honored to be back with my family and at KPRC 2 where I belong.”

In 2012, Guzman left Houston for Chicago to co-anchor WMAQ’s morning newscast with Stefan Holt, son of NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt. She then made the move to California in 2014 to anchor NBC4′s “Today in LA” newscast; NBC4 is the same station where Meteorologist Anthony Yanez worked before returning to KPRC 2.

Guzman has broadcast live from the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan providing viewers with all access coverage of the Games.

Ad

Although her passion is journalism, her true joy comes from being a mom and wife. You can see that by watching her TikToks with her two daughters.

Guzman has also been recognized for her work. Among those honors, she’s the recipient of an Excellence in Broadcast Journalism award by the National Hispanic Media Coalition.

Guzman is of Bolivian descent. She grew up in Sugar Land, is fluent in Spanish, and graduated with a B.A. in bilingual journalism and communications from the University of St. Thomas.