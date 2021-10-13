Partly Cloudy icon
Get 2 Know Zach Lashway: Fun facts about our newest addition to the KPRC 2 News team

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

KPRC 2 reporter Zach Lashway
KPRC 2 reporter Zach Lashway (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Here are some fun facts about Zach Lashway, the newest addition to the KPRC 2 News team!

Yes, not only is Zach an award-winning journalist, but it is very obvious that he is a dog lover as well! And that his dog loves him!

Zach Lashway with his dog looking lovingly at him (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The dog’s name is Sully, and Zach calls him his “world and the best companion.”

KPRC 2's Zach Lashway with his dog (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Some more fun facts about Zach you may or may not know about - just in case you run into a KPRC 2 category in your trivia contests!

  • Zach’s favorite quote is one from poet Erin Hanson: “What if I fall? Oh, but my darling, what if you fly?”
  • Zach’s favorite hobby is anything that keeps him moving and grooving with loved ones. He’s open to some new hobbies in Houston!
  • Pizza is the one food that Zach cannot live without.
  • Zach is a two-time winner of the Edward R. Murrow award and has been Emmy-nominated as well!

So there you have it: a few fast facts about Zach you may not have known about previously. You can follow Zach’s Houston adventures on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram! Welcome to KPRC 2, Zach! We’re glad to have you with us!

