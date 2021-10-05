Partly Cloudy icon
Get 2 Know Caroline Brown: Fun facts about our newest addition to the KPRC 2 Weather team

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Caroline Brown
Caroline Brown (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Here are some fun facts about the newest addition to the KPRC 2 Weather team - Caroline Brown. Welcome home, Caroline!

That’s right, Caroline is a sixth-generation Texan and was once an intern at KPRC 2. She even had her own chair with her name on it that is still sitting in the KPRC 2 studio! She was meant to come back!

Chair with Caroline Brown's name on it in the KPRC 2 studio (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

She also has a dog perfectly named for the weather - Stormy! And Stormy has an Instagram account - how socially savvy of the pup!! 🐶

Some more fun facts about Caroline you may or may not know about - this may or may not win you some trivia contests:

  • Caroline climbed Mount Kilimanjaro when she was 11 years old and slept in the crater
  • Caroline was once an adaptive snowboarding instructor
  • She is an avid fan of the outdoors, if you couldn’t tell already. Big fan of hiking and skiing!
  • Following her internship at KPRC 2, Caroline built her on-air resume in Tulsa, Oklahoma and also at Weather Nation in Denver
  • She’s ecstatic to be back at KPRC 2 and in Houston!

Welcome back to the KPRC 2 family, Caroline Brown!!

