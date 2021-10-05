Get 2 Know Caroline Brown: Fun facts about our newest addition to the KPRC 2 Weather team

Here are some fun facts about the newest addition to the KPRC 2 Weather team - Caroline Brown. Welcome home, Caroline!

That’s right, Caroline is a sixth-generation Texan and was once an intern at KPRC 2. She even had her own chair with her name on it that is still sitting in the KPRC 2 studio! She was meant to come back!

Chair with Caroline Brown's name on it in the KPRC 2 studio (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

She also has a dog perfectly named for the weather - Stormy! And Stormy has an Instagram account - how socially savvy of the pup!! 🐶

Some more fun facts about Caroline you may or may not know about - this may or may not win you some trivia contests:

Caroline climbed Mount Kilimanjaro when she was 11 years old and slept in the crater

Caroline was once an adaptive snowboarding instructor

She is an avid fan of the outdoors, if you couldn’t tell already. Big fan of hiking and skiing!

Following her internship at KPRC 2, Caroline built her on-air resume in Tulsa, Oklahoma and also at Weather Nation in Denver

She’s ecstatic to be back at KPRC 2 and in Houston!

Welcome back to the KPRC 2 family, Caroline Brown!!