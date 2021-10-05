Get 2 Know Caroline Brown: Fun facts about our newest addition to the KPRC 2 Weather team

Here are some fun facts about the newest addition to the KPRC 2 Weather team - Caroline Brown. Welcome home, Caroline!
That’s right, Caroline is a sixth-generation Texan and was once an intern at KPRC 2. She even had her own chair with her name on it that is still sitting in the KPRC 2 studio! She was meant to come back!
She also has a dog perfectly named for the weather - Stormy! And Stormy has an Instagram account - how socially savvy of the pup!! 🐶
Some more fun facts about Caroline you may or may not know about - this may or may not win you some trivia contests:
- Caroline climbed Mount Kilimanjaro when she was 11 years old and slept in the crater
- Caroline was once an adaptive snowboarding instructor
- She is an avid fan of the outdoors, if you couldn’t tell already. Big fan of hiking and skiing!
- Following her internship at KPRC 2, Caroline built her on-air resume in Tulsa, Oklahoma and also at Weather Nation in Denver
- She’s ecstatic to be back at KPRC 2 and in Houston!
Welcome back to the KPRC 2 family, Caroline Brown!!