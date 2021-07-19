KPRC 2 welcomes long-time meteorologist Anthony Yanez back to Houston’s morning news

KPRC 2 is pleased to announce the return of Emmy Award-winning Meteorologist Anthony Yanez to its morning newscast KPRC 2 News Today, following more than six years at KNBC, part of the NBC Universal network in Los Angeles.

“I have always loved KPRC 2 and Houston,” says Anthony, a married father of five. “The people in this community are one of a kind, and I can’t wait to get home.”

Prior to his departure in 2015, Anthony served as part of the KPRC 2 Weather team for more than 11 years and was a popular member of the KPRC 2 News morning team, alongside morning anchor Owen Conflenti.

“The ‘bromance’ of Anthony Yanez & Owen Conflenti has become something of a legend in Houston morning TV,” said KPRC 2 Vice President/General Manager Jerry Martin. “We are excited to have Anthony back on KPRC 2 News Today, where he belongs!”

Houston viewers got their first taste of Anthony in the Summer of 2003, during KPRC 2′s team coverage of Hurricane Claudette; it was his first day on the air!

With over 25 years of broadcast news experience, Anthony found his passion in weather, and holds seals of approval with prominent weather organizations including the American Meteorological Society (AMS) and the National Weather Association (NWA). He was awarded the 2020 best weathercast by the Radio & Television News Association of Southern California.

Anthony came to KPRC 2 in 2003 from KRQE in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He returns to Texas with his wife Rebecca and their four Houston-born children. The eldest child graduated from Lamar High School and Texas Tech and now lives in Washington, D.C. The Yanez family will be making the move with their two Houston-area adopted dogs named Harvey and Houston as well as their 4 cats. (Scroll down to read the story of the pups who will be moving back to Texas with the Yanez family.)

Anthony Yanez pictured with his wife and four of his five children. (Anthony Yanez)

He is a published author of the children’s book “A Wild Ride on the Water Cycle: A Jake & Alice Adventure”, a tale of two water drops.

Anthony’s first day at KPRC 2 will be September 1, 2021. We’re excited to have him back home and in the studio with long time friend Owen as well as anchors Lisa Hernandez and Anavid Reyes!

Owen Conflenti and Anthony Yanez were pals on the anchor desk and outside of work (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

THE STORY OF HOUSTON & HARVEY

How do two inseparable brothers roaming a field in Houston end up living with a meteorologist and his family in Los Angeles? The journey started with a massive flood.

Anthony Yanez with pups Harvey & Houston (Anthony Yanez)

Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas, two dogs were roaming an open field, lost, with no home. A good Samaritan was able to get the dogs in his car and brought them to Red Collar Rescue. The dogs never left each other’s side.

The owner of the shelter named them Princeton and Harvard. And then the storm hit Southeast Texas. Record flooding led to hundreds of dogs being lost and sent to shelters as they waited to be found by their families. Princeton and Harvard didn’t have a home and were taking up valuable space as more pets arrived daily. Seeing the need in Houston, Anthony and his wife Rebecca called Charlotte, the owner of Red Collar Rescue and asked if there was anything they could do to help.

The Yanez family got their cats and dogs from Red Collar when they lived in Texas. Charlotte said they needed to find a home for two dogs who she knew didn’t have a home and couldn’t be separated. Anthony and Rebecca knew this was the right thing to do and said yes. Princeton and Harvard were put on a plane headed toward California. The Yanez family changed their names to Houston and Harvey and the two brothers have been with the family since 2017.