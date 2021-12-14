One Year Later: Family of Jason Landry still searching for answers following disappearance

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Today marks one full year Jason Landry went missing. The 21-year-old college student was returning home to Missouri City for Christmas break when he disappeared.

Day 365 is a day Jason Landry’s family hoped would be different. Perhaps by now, they would be reunited with their son. Instead, they’re still searching, looking for clues on where he could be.

Pastor Kent Landry, Jason’s father, sat down with KPRC’s Zach Lashway to talk about life one year later.

In a Facebook video, Jason Landry introduces himself. “Hello my name is Jason Landry and I am currently a sophomore at Texas State.”

A handful of videos and hundreds of photos is all the Landry family has of their youngest child, Jason.

Pastor Kent Landry said, “As a dad, I am blessed because I have memories, I have wonderful memories. It’s just hard sitting here thinking of all you will have of that child is memories.”

Jason was passing through Caldwell County on his way home for Christmas break.

Jason Landry, 21, was heading to visit friends in the Missouri City area. Investigators found his crashed vehicle near Luling and some of his belongings nearby.

“It was the night of December 13th that he left. He was in Luling at 11:30 p.m. and his car was found 12:30 a.m. on the 14th,” explained Landry.

Jason’s car was found totaled. The keys were still in the ignition. His cell phone was lodged between the driver’s seat and center console. His wallet was inside the vehicle. His clothes were scattered outside the car. There was no sign of Jason.

“People ask me what I think happened and I don’t have the slightest idea,” said Landry.

Inside his office at Southminster Presbyterian Church, Landry gave an update on his son’s missing persons case.

“The AG’s office is in the process of forming a cold case division and we would love for them to take it on. It’s always a good time when you get stuck, to bring some new eyes in, in this case, new investigators,” Landry said as he elaborated on his hope that investigators will secure a geofence warrant.

“Would maybe help resolve the simple issue of was someone else involved,” Landry said.

This type of warrant gathers data from any device in the vicinity of a crime, but this requires law enforcement to swear they believe a crime took place.

“And I don’t believe that is from law enforcement, Caldwell County’s Sheriff Office’s viewpoint at this point,” explained Landry.

Occasionally, Landry said he drives to Luling, to the spot where Jason’s car was found.

“I just feel the need to go out there and part of it might be just to be with him, but then part of it is just to look. Just in case.” Landry added today is a day he’s dreaded. “It’s going to be hard. It’s amazing it’s been this long, but yet it feels like it’s been forever. There’s a hole in your heart and you can’t move on. All these holidays, his birthday, we still have Christmas presents from last year sitting in his room. We can’t grieve, we are just in limbo, we are stuck.”

Faith, Landry said is what gives his family hopes they will be reunited with their son.

“And we know that if Jason has passed and almost certainly, he has, just given the circumstances. Jason is not the type to run away or anything like that, so we would think something happened. He is not the type to stay away from family, that’s just not who he is,” Landry said. “We know he is in heaven, and I will see him again, we will all see him again. If we didn’t have that, how would we exist, get out of bed? It’s hard enough as it is having that confidence makes all the difference.”

The last significant search was completed in late October.

On behalf of the family, Landry said they are thankful for all the efforts made by the community. Tuesday at 7 p.m., there will be a prayer vigil on the front lawn of Southminster Presbyterian Church.

The family asks you keep Jason and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

