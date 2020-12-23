Update: Texas EquuSearch suspends search for missing Texas State student

HOUSTON – Texas EquuSearch said Tuesday it is suspending its search for Jason Landry, a Texas State student from Missouri City.

The team has been searching for Landry over the last nine days since his disappearance.

Landry’s vehicle was found totaled and abandoned on a dirt road about 30 miles from campus. He was reportedly driving back home for Christmas break.

Search crews said investigators have used “multiple resources in the search for Jason, including a helicopter with infrared cameras, UAVs (drones), side-scan sonar, scent dogs, as well as searchers on foot, ATVs and horseback” in the area surrounding the scene of his accident.

Landry is still missing.

EquuSearch said the search will be suspended until law enforcement has credible and sufficient information that would lead to a more specific area to search.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is taking over the investigation of the Landry case, according to Sgt. William Miller, a public information and crime prevention officer.