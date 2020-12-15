Texas State student from Missouri City missing after car found totaled, abandoned

HOUSTON – Family, friends and law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching for 21-year-old Texas State University student Jason Landry from Missouri City after his totaled and abandoned sedan was found near the college.

Landry left from Texas State to home for the Christmas break Sunday night. A passerby found his crashed-out car along Salt Flat Road around midnight, 30 miles from campus, and alerted police.

His wallet, phone and other belongings were left inside the Nissan Altima, his mother said.

“He’s alone, he doesn’t have his phone or His wallet, and it’s cold outside,” Lisa Landry added. “Maybe he’s hurt.”

Her husband, Kent Landry, is the senior pastor at the Southminster Presbyterian Church in Missouri City. He and his older son, as well as many other extended family members and friends, are searching alongside investigators.

Helicopters, hounds, horses, drones and lots of prayers are helping in the search, the family said.

“We have a lot of prayers going up and we appreciate that and keep em coming because we haven’t found him yet,” Lisa Landry said.

Jason Landry is the youngest of three siblings and is in his third year at Texas State. Kent and Lisa Landry ask anyone who is willing to pray for their son and those who are searching.