‘Been a tough search’: Monday marked one year since Texas State student Jason Landry went missing

The Texas State student vanished while on his way home

Missouri City, Texas – Monday marked one year since a Texas State University student went missing.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Landry, 21, was heading to visit friends in the Missouri City area. Investigators found his crashed vehicle near Luling and some of his belongings nearby.

“There’s a lot of things we have a high degree of confidence in but really, probably the most important thing is, we don’t have the answer to that, and that is where is Jason?” said Capt. Jeff Ferry with the sheriff’s office.

There are no indications of foul play and no evidence to support that Landry was the victim of a crime, Ferry said.

“It is an active missing person case and so we are working it as a missing person case,” Ferry said.

Texas Search and Rescue helped in the search. Shawn Hohnstreiter, director of field operations, said the last large-scale search took place in October.

“It’s not a populated area whatsoever,” Hohnstreiter said. “There’s very few residences, homes or businesses in the area whatsoever, more rural oil country there, so it’s been a tough search.”

He talked about the difficulty in not being able to provide more answers to the family.

“There’s a lot of heartache for the family members, and loved ones and our dedicated volunteers sharing that grief themselves,” Hohnstreiter said.

The search and rescue group is now wrapping up analyzing some of the digital images they got during the last search, Hohnstreiter said.

A prayer vigil is scheduled for Tuesday evening at Southminster Presbyterian Church in Missouri City, according to a Facebook post.

