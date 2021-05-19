Mostly Cloudy icon
Family of missing Texas State student Jason Landry offers $10K reward for information leading to whereabouts, return

Brittany Taylor
, Digital News Editor

Jason Landry
,
missing person
,
Texas State
,
Missouri City
Pictured is 21-year-old Jason Landry. (Credit: Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management)
Pictured is 21-year-old Jason Landry. (Credit: Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management)

HOUSTON – Family and friends of missing Texas State student Jason Landry are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts and return to his family.

Landry was on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas break when his car crashed in Caldwell County, not far from the Texas State campus, police said.

Authorities said his car was found along with his phone and wallet. Landry’s backpack and clothes were found farther from the scene.

Texas EquuSearch was involved in the search efforts in December, but later suspended its search.

Posted by Missing Person - Jason Landry on Monday, May 17, 2021

