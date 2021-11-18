5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, Nov. 18

Here are things to know for Thursday, Nov. 18:

1. Tony Buzbee files $750M lawsuit on behalf of 120 victims of Astroworld Festival tragedy

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee is now adding to the list of lawsuits filed after the Astroworld Festival tragedy that killed 10 people.

Buzbee filed a lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of more than 120 clients, including Axel Acosta, who died at the festival.

The suit also names several organizations, including Apple Music and Epic Music, claiming they stood to profit from the event. The suit is seeking $750 million.

Buzbee’s law firm intends to file another lawsuit in a matter of days for another 100 plaintiffs.

2. ‘Trampled and traumatized’: Dr. Phil to speak with Astroworld Festival concertgoers in new episode

An ICU nurse set to appear on Dr. Phil describes her near-death experience at the Astroworld Festival.

Amid the trampling and traumatization, Madeline Eskins said she passed out twice. She said when she regained consciousness, she had no time to gather herself because she quickly jumped in to save others’ lives.

“When I woke up, I was looking at a bunch of people around me and checking up on them,” Eskins said.

She said her nursing instincts kicked in immediately, and right away, she knew her skills were needed.

3. Willis ISD mom says her son was recorded while using campus bathroom stall

A Willis ISD parent said her child was recorded while using a bathroom stall at Brabham Middle School.

The mother said she posted about the incident online so it wouldn’t happen to others.

The mom, who did not want to be identified, said when her child was inside the stall, another student started recording from above.

Other students said it may be related to a social media challenge where kids take explicit pictures of other kids in the bathroom or locker room and then post them online as a joke.

“I think it’s ridiculous. I know I would not want my son using the restroom and someone videoing it and sharing it,” said parent Bobbi Bowers.

4. Beto O’Rourke raises $2 million in first 24 hours of launching gubernatorial campaign

Beto O’Rourke raised $2 million in the first 24 hours of his run for governor, his campaign tells The Texas Tribune.

His campaign called it a record “for any Democratic gubernatorial candidate for the first 24 hours” of a campaign. They also said it was the most raised in the “first 24 hours of any campaign in 2021.”

O’Rourke is a fundraising powerhouse, though he faces an even more formidable fundraiser in Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. He had $55 million cash on hand at the end of June.

5. From his brother: Justin Verlander re-signing with Houston Astros

According to his brother Ben, Justin Verlander will be re-signing with the Houston Astros.

Ben Verlander is Justin’s younger brother. Ben was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2013.

According to the younger Verlander, Justin Verlander’s deal with the Astros will be a one-year deal for $25 million with a player option for the second year.

