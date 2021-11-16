Thanksgiving travel underway: What Houstonians need to know before they depart

HOUSTON – Millions of Houstonians are expected to travel this holiday season, as travel rebounds in the air and on the ground.

In a news release on Tuesday, both Bush Intercontinental and Hobby Airports are expected to serve approximately 1.9 million passengers combined throughout the Thanksgiving travel period, which began this week.

Nationally, over a third of Americans, roughly 34% are planning to travel for Thanksgiving this year, according to a survey by TripAdvisor.

So, where are Texans going?

TripAdvisor said most Americans are traveling to visit families for the Thanksgiving holiday, while others are taking advantage of a quick R-and-R outside the U.S.

The top three most-traveled destinations within the U.S. are New York City, Las Vegas, and Orlando. Mexico, including areas in Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Cabo San Lucas are also popular among U.S. travelers who are venturing internationally.

What to expect when you arrive at either Bush or Hobby airports:

Before you fly:

Passengers can monitor Transportation Security Administration checkpoint wait times before arriving, including Immigration and Customs processing. You can check for both airports here.

Pack your patience. Both airports are expected to be busier than ever with more people traveling than last year, according to Houston Airports.

When packing, make sure you observe the “3-1-1″ rule when packing liquids. For a full list of what you can and cannot bring in flight, click here.

When you arrive at the airport:

Parking your car at the airport? Take advantage of parking at the terminals or at the EcoPark lot (making a reservation can save you cash here). Most hotels around airports will also allow you to leave your car at the parking lot while you are away at an extra charge.

Don’t forget your mask! Both Bush and Hobby Airports are still under a federal mask mandate. Airport officials are more than welcome to provide you one if you forgot yours at home.

If you’re flying in or out of Bush Intercontinental Airport, heads up:

Passengers are urged to plan ahead, as construction and demolition of Terminal D/E is underway.

Passengers are also encouraged to give themselves extra time coming to the airport whether you’re picking up arriving passengers or dropping off departing passengers. Drivers should expect roadway delays during peak times of the day due to construction in the area.

Departing passengers should also add one extra hour before their expected flight departure time in case of any pop-up delays such as traffic or parking issues.

What to expect when you drive:

Gas prices are on the rise as more people hit the road. Drivers who are looking for the cheapest price can download GasBuddy on their phone to compare gas prices throughout the area.

If you’re leaving Texas, a pit-stop to a Buc-ees is a must! Most popular items include their famous beaver nuggets, brisket, and kolaches.

