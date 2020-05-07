5 reasons why Texans love Buc-ee’s

Published: May 7, 2020, 11:42 am Updated: May 7, 2020, 11:55 am

Was it really a road trip if you didn’t stop at Buc-ee’s along the way? Not for a Texan.

At Buc-ee’s you’ll find everything you do and don’t need, which is exactly why Texans love it so much.

Offering snacks, t-shirts, and souvenirs, Buc-ee’s is the ultimate road trip stop.

If you bypass gas stations because you're waiting to stop at Buc-ee's instead, you're definitely from Texas. — Texas Humor (@TexasHumor) June 27, 2017

Not only do Texans look forward to stopping at Buc-ee’s on road trips, they’ll even visit on special occasions.

Buc-ee’s is so beloved in Texas that seniors have made it photoshoot destination on their prom day.

A group of teens posed at Buc-ee's for a Texas-style prom photo shoot. (Debbie Cormack Kallina)

Buc-ee’s is so great it was voted best gas station in the country despite that all but one of its locations are in Texas.

Here’s exactly why Texans love it so much:

1. You’ll almost never wait in line for an open gas pump

With endless rows of pumps, nearly 100 at some locations, you can just pull right up.

Because 60 pumps just isn't enough. Buc-ee's putting in 60 more. pic.twitter.com/LfaKEQKt3n — Jim Bob Breazeale (@jbbreazeale) September 4, 2013

2. You can get a nice car wash and vacuum

Fun Fact: Buc-ee’s in Katy broke the Guinness record for world’s longest car wash.

@bobandtom @ThatJoshArnold @chickmcgee1 @Kristileenews I went through the car wash at Buc-ee's in Katy a couple of weeks ago. Tom would LOVE it. pic.twitter.com/JwdY7DKhDf — Sinfonian (@Sinfonian) November 17, 2017

3. It has the cleanest restrooms in America

There might be five other gas stations you could’ve stopped at sooner but you’ll hold it until you get Buc-ee’s.

If I see a Buc-ee's I will cut through 4 lanes of traffic to use their restroom. #GrowingUpInTexas pic.twitter.com/cojYzZzsnF — Carter (@YBCartier) July 3, 2016

4. It offers the best prepared-food and snacks selection

Breakfast tacos, sliced-brisket sandwiches, sausage, jerky, roasted nuts, fudge, do we need to say more?

They also have a wall of packaged jerky, in case you’re in a jerky crisis and can’t wait for counter service. pic.twitter.com/EEZ0SSw8ej — Tpol Chico (@tpolecat) February 14, 2020

5. It has its own adorable mascot

Who doesn’t love Bucky the beaver? Every Texan at least owns one shirt with the face of the adorable mascot.