5 reasons why Texans love Buc-ee’s

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Buc-ee's rendering of the new Georgia location. (Buc-ee's)

Was it really a road trip if you didn’t stop at Buc-ee’s along the way? Not for a Texan.

At Buc-ee’s you’ll find everything you do and don’t need, which is exactly why Texans love it so much.

Offering snacks, t-shirts, and souvenirs, Buc-ee’s is the ultimate road trip stop.

Not only do Texans look forward to stopping at Buc-ee’s on road trips, they’ll even visit on special occasions.

Buc-ee’s is so beloved in Texas that seniors have made it photoshoot destination on their prom day.

A group of teens posed at Buc-ee's for a Texas-style prom photo shoot. (Debbie Cormack Kallina)

Buc-ee’s is so great it was voted best gas station in the country despite that all but one of its locations are in Texas.

Here’s exactly why Texans love it so much:

1. You’ll almost never wait in line for an open gas pump

With endless rows of pumps, nearly 100 at some locations, you can just pull right up.

2. You can get a nice car wash and vacuum

Fun Fact: Buc-ee’s in Katy broke the Guinness record for world’s longest car wash.

3. It has the cleanest restrooms in America

There might be five other gas stations you could’ve stopped at sooner but you’ll hold it until you get Buc-ee’s.

4. It offers the best prepared-food and snacks selection

Breakfast tacos, sliced-brisket sandwiches, sausage, jerky, roasted nuts, fudge, do we need to say more?

5. It has its own adorable mascot

Who doesn’t love Bucky the beaver? Every Texan at least owns one shirt with the face of the adorable mascot.

