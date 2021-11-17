Houston celebrities Megan Thee Stallion, Slim Thug and others pay tribute to rapper Young Dolph who was killed at bakery in Memphis

Young Dolph performs on stage at The Parking Lot Concert on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Popular rapper Young Dolph has reportedly been killed in a shooting at a cookie shop in south Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

According to FOX13, a news station located in Memphis, Tennesse, Young Dolph walked into Makeda’s Butter Cookies to purchase cookies when someone drove up and started shooting, killing the 36-year-old rapper.

The owner of the cookie shop, Maurice Hill, said the shooting happened around 1 p.m.

Just a week ago, the cookie shop posted a video on Instagram of the rapper, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., supporting their local business.

“Young Dolph says every time he comes home he has to stop by Makeda’s Cookies,” the post read.

Several Houston area celebrities expressed their love for the rapper and sent their condolences, including Megan Thee Stallion, who was featured on a song with the artist entitled “RNB.”

“Everybody that know me knows I play this man music EVERY DAY ! He was so genuine so real so kind to me and tfarris always !!! Rest In Peace to a real legend 💙,” Megan wrote in an Instagram post.

Other celebrities who paid tribute to the rapper included Slim Thug, Trae Tha Truth, Bun B and Paul Wall.

The Memphis-based rapper become popular in the Hip-Hop community after the release of his debut album, King of Memphis in 2016.

In 2020, his sixth album, “Rich Slave”, debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart, which was his highest debut.