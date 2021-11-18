Caught on camera: Pearland mother hopes to find good Samaritan who returned her lost wallet

The woman said the man found her wallet on the street and returned it

PEARLAND – A mother in Pearland is asking for the public’s help in helping her find a man who returned her wallet.

“I was in shock,” Trang Nguyen said.

Nguyen said she can’t stop thinking about what happened Tuesday night when her ring camera captured a man walking up to her home around 8 p.m.

“He was like, ‘Hi. I have your stuff.’ There was such a bad connection, that was all I heard. I was like wait I didn’t order anything. I thought he was an Amazon delivery guy,” Nguyen said.

it turns out, the man was Nguyen’s wallet. She believes she left her wallet on top of the car earlier that day and it fell off.

Nguyen said she didn’t know what to think.

“I’m going to be honest with you, he was a very buff man who was covered in tattoos and it was 8 p.m. and he was in some type of 18-wheeler. I was scared because I was by myself with this little guy,” she said.

She said the man dropped the wallet and left. Nguyen said she finally realized what it was and started searching for the good Samaritan.

“Nowadays, when you hear on social media people ever found a wallet, they don’t run your credit card number, but they go to Target and buy gift cards,” she said.

Nguyen said the man went out of his way to help her.

“Thank you so much for returning my wallet. I hope this video gets to you because I want to thank you personally and properly,” she said.