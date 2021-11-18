Willis ISD mom says her son was recorded while using campus bathroom stall

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – A Willis ISD parent said her child was recorded while using a bathroom stall at Brabham Middle School.

The mother said she posted about the incident online so it wouldn’t happen to others.

The mom, who did not want to be identified, said when her child was inside the stall, another student started recording from above.

Other students said it may be related to a social media challenge where kids take explicit pictures of other kids in the bathroom or locker room and then post them online as a joke.

“I think it’s ridiculous. I know I would not want my son using the restroom and someone videoing it and sharing it,” said parent Bobbi Bowers.

“Just because it’s popular and it seems funny, it’s really not,” said parent Alexis Ford.

The child’s mother later posted about the incident online, calling on parents to have a serious discussion with their children.

Legal analyst Brian Wice said parents and kids need to understand the greater legal consequences of this type of behavior that could include jail time.

“Any visual depiction that shows a child under the age of 18′s private parts, regardless of the context, regardless of the setting, regardless of whether you think it was a big joke, constitutes a 3rd-degree felony,” Wice said.

“Parents need to talk to their kids. Everything that seems funny or everything that’s a challenge online is not something they need to take part in,” said Ford.

Willis ISD officials said they are aware of the incident and are now investigating.

“Willis ISD takes the safety and security of our students very seriously. The school was made aware after school yesterday of an incident that occurred during the day. An investigation has been opened and is still ongoing. We want to be clear that the incident being reported by the student is not the social media challenge called ‘pantsing.’ We have not had an issue with that in our schools. However, we do and will thoroughly investigate every claim to ensure the safety of our students,” Willis ISD said in a statement.

The Montgomery County Precinct one Constable Office said as of right now, no charges have been filed.