Have you seen Marcus? Texas EquuSearch searching for 13-year-old last seen in Katy in October

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – 13-year-old Marcus Lewis, Jr. was last seen in Katy in mid-October, Texas EquuSearch said.

Marcus was last seen in Katy on Oct. 16, 2021, per a Texas EquuSearch flyer.

The flyer states Marcus is developmentally delayed and has the cognitive ability of a 7- or 8-year-old.

Marcus is five feet seven inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. Marcus has a scar on his eyebrow near his eyelid.

It’s unknown what clothes he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Texas EquuSearch said the Marcus is not a runaway.

Anyone with information on Marcus’s whereabouts is urged to contact the HCSO at (713) 755-7427 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500. For additional information, view the teen’s missing bulletin here.