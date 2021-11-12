Watch live: Attorneys Ben Crump, Alex Hilliard announce lawsuits on behalf of nearly 100 Astroworld Festival victims

Nationally renowned personal injury attorneys Ben Crump and Alex Hilliard hold news conference to announce the filing of lawsuits for Astroworld victims.

Personal injury attorneys Ben Crump of Ben Crump Law PLLC and Alex Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales, LLP are holding a news conference announcing the filing of nearly 100 lawsuits for Astroworld Festival victims.

The news conference is taking place in front of the Harris County Civil Courthouse.

Nine victims so far, ranging in age from 14-27, died in a “crowd surge” at the festival that took place at NRG Park last weekend.

