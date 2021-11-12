5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, Nov. 12

Here are things to know for Friday, Nov. 12:

1. ‘Turn yourself in’: Mother says her daughter was killed by jealous ex-boyfriend

A mother’s worst fears were confirmed when she found out her daughter had been killed, and now she says she knows exactly who pulled the trigger.

Betty Valenciano, the victim’s mother, said she knew something was wrong when her daughter, Nitze, didn’t respond to her numerous text messages.

“She is my daughter,” Valenciano said. “I’m so sad. He killed her. I don’t know why. I don’t understand.”

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies were responding to a call for shots fired around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night. When deputies arrived at Diane Drive in Spring, they found a 28-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound inside of a home.

Read more.

2. Suspect dead after leading officers on chase across Houston; Constable credits KPRC 2 with help tracking him down

A suspect wanted for allegedly shooting at the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office building died Thursday after leading officers on a nearly hourlong chase across the Houston area, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman confirmed.

“Three days ago, I stood before you here at the same location and spoke to you about a suspect that chose to drive by this office and spray it with a barrage of bullets into the police station. Today, that suspect also chose to lead our deputies on a high-speed pursuit. And at the conclusion of that pursuit, the same suspect chose to pull a weapon and discharge at law enforcement. Unfortunately, that suspect is no longer with us, he is dead,” Herman said at a news conference following the incident.

Read more.

3. ‘This was not a concert’: Family of Astroworld Festival victim speaks out after daughter dies, bringing death toll to 9

The family of a 22-year-old Texas A&M student who was fighting for her life after the Astroworld Festival crowd surge said Bharti Shahani has died.

An attorney said Shahani -- one of those who had been hospitalized since Friday’s tragic event -- was declared dead Wednesday night at 6:50 p.m., bringing the death toll to nine.

Prior to Wednesday, KPRC 2′s Cathy Hernandez spoke to the law firm representing the family and was told Shahani was on a ventilator and had suffered a severe brain injury.

Read more.

4. Funeral arrangements announced for 6 of the 9 victims from Friday’s Astroworld Festival

On Thursday, it was announced 22-year-old Bharti Shahani had died after fighting for her life in the hospital, bringing the death toll from Friday’s Astroworld Festival tragedy to nine.

Earlier this week, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confirmed the names of the previous eight victims, who all range from 14-27 years old.

Shortly afterward, Travis Scott announced he would be paying for the funeral costs of all victims. Families are in the process of finalizing memorial arrangements for the nine victims.

Read more.

5. Houston Zoo open again after morning gas leak closure

The Houston Zoo has announced that they have re-opened after being closed during the morning on Thursday due to a gas leak.

The Zoo had said in a previous statement that they had safely evacuated guests due to the leak. The announcement was first made on their social platforms.

Both Centerpoint and Houston Fire Department were on site investigating the cause of the leak.

The zoo told KPRC 2 that the leak was outside and did not affect any of the animals.

Read more.

