Attorneys for those injured at deadly Astroworld Festival inspecting scene at NRG Park

HOUSTON – Attorneys of those injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival went to NRG Park Tuesday to inspect the scene. Their goal was two-fold: First, to get drone footage for a bird’s eye view of the scene. Second, to get a digital scan so that they map it and recreate events that unfolded.

It’s the first time that attorneys representing victims have had the opportunity to walk the site where eight people tragically lost their lives and hundreds of others were injured. The first lawsuit came from VB Attorneys on Saturday. Vuk Vujasinovic’s Firm is representing Christian Guzman, who was injured during Friday’s concert.

They’ve filed a temporary restraining order to preserve evidence, such as videos, pictures, social media posts and even information about employees and policies regarding crowd control. Attorneys say the judge is currently working on the wording of the order.

“We are going to be walking the perimeter, we are going to be looking especially at the areas that were apparently breached in the early afternoon and day of the event,” Vujasinovic said.

Attorney Kevin Haynes with Kherkher Garcia, LLP is also representing numerous victims injured at the festival. He says Tuesday was crucial for a number of reasons.

“Not only so we can get as much as the scene from that night as possible but also to be able to compare and contrast all the social media out there all the live streams out there to recreate as best we can,” Haynes said. “We really want to be able to pinpoint where people were and where these specific events happened. That will be extremely important and you can’t really see it unless you get access to premises.”

Attorneys said the inspection will likely take three days to complete.

