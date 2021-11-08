Billy Joel concert ticket sale delayed after Astroworld Festival deaths

HOUSTON – Organizers for the Billy Joel concert at Minute Maid Park have delayed ticket sale, which would have begun on Nov. 12, “until further notice” after the eight people died Friday at the Astroworld Festival, concert officials said Monday.

Here’s the full statement from Ike Richman Communications via Live Nation:

“Out of respect for the Houston community after the events at Astroworld on Friday, organizers for the upcoming Billy Joel concert scheduled for Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday, September 23, today announced they are delaying the on sale until further notice. Tickets were scheduled to go on sale on Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. Organizers will provide an update shortly on when ticket sales will begin.”

The victims, ages 14 to 27 years old, died at the concert after the the crowd suddenly surged toward the stage.

