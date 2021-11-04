Watch live: Houston Astros, Live Nation announcing surprise concert performer at Minute Maid Park

The Houston Astros and Live Nation are revealing who will be the surprise performer at a concert coming next fall to Minute Maid Park.

The Houston Astros and Live Nation are revealing who will be the surprise performer at a concert coming next fall to Minute Maid Park. Organizers say the performer is “one of the greatest musicians of our time,” ranking as one of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history.

The big news will be revealed during a news conference Thursday at 10 a.m. Special guests, including legendary baseball players Jeff Bagwell and Reggie Jackson, will be in attendance.

