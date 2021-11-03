Big concert announcement to be made at Minute Maid Park, any guesses who it could be?

Just after lunchtime on Wednesday afternoon, newsrooms across Houston received a news release indicating a BIG announcement was going to be made the next morning at Minute Maid Park. It noted that details would be revealed about a concert happening at the ballpark next fall featuring “one of the greatest musicians of our time.”

Garth Brooks! Carrie Underwood! Beyoncé! Billy Joel! Lionel Ritchie! Tina Turner! Those are some of the guesses that quickly were shared by KPRC reporters and anchors.

A few people pointed out that Elton John tickets for Nov. 4, 2022 at Minute Maid Park went on sale a few months ago. KPRC 2 anchor Syan Rhodes wrote back: “Pretty sure it’s Elton John....” KPRC 2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley wrote: “I’d walk down that yellow brick road like a rocketman!” And KPRC 2 meteorologist Caroline Brown walked into the newsroom to share that her family already had tickets.

But John is ALSO performing at Toyota Center... TWICE... in January. So maybe he’s not the mystery artist described in the news release as “one of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history” . (Although that certainly applies to Rocket Man.)

The only Live Nation concert currently listed online for Minute Maid Park in 2022 is Def Leppard/Mötley Crüe/Poison/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. That’s happening Aug. 19.

The Houston Astros-Live Nation news conference at Minute Maid Park is Thursday at 10 a.m. Special guests Jeff Bagwell and Reggie Jackson will be there. We’ll be ready to report the announcement -- especially if we’ve been thrown a curveball and it’s a different legendary singer than what anyone has guessed.

Who would you want to see take the stage at Minute Maid Park? We want to hear whose concert tickets you wouldn’t be able to pass up. Let us know in the comments below.