5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, Oct. 1

The Houston Astros celebrate after beating the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game to win the American League West Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Houston. The Astros beat the Rays 3-2. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Here are things to know for Friday, Oct. 1:

1. GRAPHIC VIDEOS: Houston police release body camera footage from fatal officer-involved shooting in north Houston

Houston police released the video footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in early September.

A man was killed in north Houston on Wednesday, Sept. 1, during a confrontation with Harris County Precinct 1 deputies and Houston police that was captured on bodycam video and in part on a Ring security camera.

In a video presentation narrated by Belinda Null, assistant chief of the Houston Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Command, Null states a man authorities identified as Omar Hernandez Lazano is seen striking and running over a Harris County Precinct 1 Deputy Constable before being fatally shot.

Read more.

2. Have you seen them? Search resumes for 3 missing children in Sam Houston National Forest, deputies say

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for three missing children in the Sam Houston National Forest and surrounding neighborhoods around the Flamingo Lakes subdivision Thursday night.

Deputies said they were dispatched around 7:55 p.m. after receiving an initial report of a lost person in the area of 20800 Julie Lane.

According to deputies, the caller said three children, two 6 years of age, and one 7 years of age, were missing and believed to be lost in the Sam Houston National Forest, which surrounds the Flamingo Lake Subdivision.

Deputies said when they arrived, they learned the three children took a commonly used trail that connects the residences of the children. The trail is used by the neighborhood so the kids stay off the main road, investigators said.

Read more.

3. Spring ISD mother upset after she says school officer ‘choke slammed’ her son on the ground

A Spring ISD mother is upset and concerned after she says an officer at Westfield High School choke slammed her son and held him on the ground for two minutes.

Ciera Brooks’ son was involved in a fight with another student inside of the school on Sept. 24. She said the district handled the situation badly and the officer needs to be held accountable.

The fight was recorded on camera and it’s something that replays over and over in Brook’s mind.

“The video shows my son being choked slammed to the ground,” she said.

Brooks says her son was diagnosed with ADHD and he’s borderline bipolar.

“He struggles and has a hard time trying to fit in and be normal,” she said.

The 15-year-old was suspended after being involved in a fight last week. Brooks says another student assaulted her son and he tried to defend himself.

Read more.

4. DIVISION CLINCHED: Astros defeat Rays 3-2 to win American League West

Carlos Correa hit his career-high 25th homer with a three-run shot and the Houston Astros clinched the AL West with a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night.

It’s the fourth division title in five seasons and 10th overall for the Astros. They’re in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, extending a franchise record.

Manager Dusty Baker’s Astros will open the AL Division Series on Oct. 7 against the Chicago White Sox — home field for that best-of-five matchup is still to be determined.

Correa’s huge hit in the fourth inning allowed the Astros to put a recent stretch where they dropped five of six games behind them and let the celebration begin at Minute Maid Park.

Read more.

5. KPRC 2 anchor Dominique Sachse to start new chapter after 28 years on Houston television

After nearly three decades as one of Houston’s most recognizable faces and voices, KPRC 2 anchor Dominique Sachse will sign off for the last time in the 6 p.m. news on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

The Emmy award-winning journalist has proudly called Houston home since her arrival in 1975. She is a graduate of Spring Branch Independent School District’s Memorial High School, and the University of Houston with a radio/television journalism degree. She joined KPRC 2 in 1993.

Read more.

