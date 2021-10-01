WATCH: Dominique Sachse talks about her love for Houston and what’s next as she prepares to sign off from KPRC 2

For nearly three decades she’s delivered the news from behind the KPRC 2 anchor desk, but on Sept. 30 Dominique Sachse made headlines herself when she and the television station announced she would be signing off as an anchor.

Dominique’s last day on KPRC 2 will be Friday, Sept. 29 -- the same day pre-sales start for her new book. “Life Makeover: Embrace the Bold, Beautiful, and Blessed You” will be released on April 5, 2022.

View the video included in this article to hear Dominique talk more about what’s next and why she feels so blessed to have been able to work in Houston news for 28 years.