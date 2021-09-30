KPRC 2 Anchor Dominique Sachse to start new chapter after 28 years on Houston television

Houston – After nearly three decades as one of Houston’s most recognizable faces and voices, KPRC 2 anchor Dominique Sachse will sign off for the last time in the 6 p.m. news on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

The Emmy award-winning journalist has proudly called Houston home since her arrival in 1975. She is a graduate of Spring Branch Independent School District’s Memorial High School, and the University of Houston with a radio/television journalism degree. She joined KPRC 2 in 1993.

“You always know that days like this will come in the television business,” says Vice President and General Manager Jerry Martin. “That doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to someone who feels like Houston’s sweetheart. We wish Dominique all the best; she will always be considered a Houston institution and a part of our KPRC 2 family!”

Dominique’s career began in local radio, as a Metro Traffic reporter for a variety of stations. One of those stations, MIX 96.5, hired her as a disc jockey, where she worked for the next two years on the overnight and then late-night shifts. She seized an opportunity at KPRC 2 in 1993 for the morning show traffic position as she continued to pursue her career in journalism. All it took was one week as a fill-in anchor for Houston-area viewers to witness her passion and professionalism after her live coverage of the San Jacinto River fire. Since then, Dominique’s intensity yet ease on the anchor desk, as well as her down-to-earth demeanor, have been revered by Houston viewers and the rest is history as they say.

Dominique anchors KPRC 2 News at 6 and 10 p.m. and works on special reports throughout the year. Some highlights include covering President George W. Bush’s inauguration in January 2001 and Pope John Paul II’s visit to Mexico City canonizing Juan Diego in 2002. In 2006, she presented a compelling series on inflammatory breast cancer, along with a phone bank to answer viewers’ questions. She also traveled to London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016 to cover the Olympics.

Dominique’s work has been honored with countless awards from both the journalism and Houston community, including spot news coverage from The Houston Press Club and the Texas Associated Press. Dominique received the “Outstanding Young Communications Alumna” and “Distinguished Alumni” awards from UH. She was named 2002 and 2007′s “Best Television Personality” by the Houston Chapter of American Women in Radio and Television, and newscasts she has anchored have won multiple Lone Star Emmy awards. Some of her favorite recognitions, however, come from the community. Readers of the Houston Press and Houston Chronicle choose Dominique as their favorite when it comes to best newscaster or local personality.

Dominique will focus on a new book she has been working on since 2018 called “Life Makeover: Embrace the Bold, Beautiful, and Blessed You.” It will be released on April 5, 2022. She will also focus on continuing to expand her social media empire, as her YouTube channel already has an impressive 1.52 million subscribers.

“I have spent most of my adult life at KPRC, and the staff here is like family to me. It’s that daily one-on-one interaction that I’ll miss the most. It takes a team effort to produce a quality news product, and I’m so proud of this team’s character, integrity, and accomplishments. But it’s mainly service to community, which is how I’ve always seen my role and will continue to do so in my new endeavors,” Dominique said. “I sincerely can’t thank the viewers enough for welcoming me into their homes for as long as they have and making me feel like their friend or neighbor. Truly blessed.”

You can keep up with Dominique and learn more about her through her website dominiquesachse.tv.