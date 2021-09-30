Dominique Sachse: See the well-wishes for KPRC 2 anchor on her next chapter

HOUSTON – Dominique Sachse’s last day on the anchor desk will be Oct. 29.
Here are some of the reactions shared about the news:
I’m extremely happy for my friend and co-anchor KPRC2 Dominique Sachse! We will miss her tremendously.Posted by KPRC2 Kris Gutierrez on Thursday, September 30, 2021
Great bittersweet news from my first co-anchor at KPRC! KPRC2 / Click2HoustonPosted by KPRC2 Khambrel Marshall on Thursday, September 30, 2021
Sad for our loss but SO SO happy for my friend KPRC2 Dominique Sachse as she prepares to start a new chapter in life!...Posted by KPRC2 Keith Garvin on Thursday, September 30, 2021
While I feel the term ‘end of an era’ is generally overused, in this instance it is absolutely on point. Her style, grace and dedication to Houston is unmatched.Posted by KPRC2 Robert Arnold on Thursday, September 30, 2021
Our beloved colleague and friend is on a new trajectory! I’m beyond excited for her new adventure. Please join me in wishing her well !Posted by KPRC2 Andy Cerota on Thursday, September 30, 2021
THE END OF AN ERA! ❤️ For nearly three decades, she’s graced Houston TVs and now she’s on to the next big chapter....Posted by KPRC2 Cathy Hernandez on Thursday, September 30, 2021
Posted by KPRC2 News Director on Thursday, September 30, 2021
A true professional and one of the nicest people you’ll meet. We wish her all the best.Posted by KPRC 2 Bill Barajas on Thursday, September 30, 2021
Her grace and professionalism is unmatched. I have no doubt her next adventure will be fabulous… just like she is! ✨Posted by KPRC2 Brittany Jeffers on Thursday, September 30, 2021
What a great ride it's been. Sad to see KPRC2 Dominique Sachse leaving, but excited for her new adventures. 28 years is...Posted by KPRC2 Amy Davis on Thursday, September 30, 2021
There is nobody quite like Dominique Sachse. It's been a joy working with her and I'm so proud of her for starting this new chapter! Dominique SachsePosted by KPRC2 Derrick Shore on Thursday, September 30, 2021