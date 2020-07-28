KPRC 2 anchor Dominique Sachse shares how to look and sound your best on Zoom calls

HOUSTON – Whether they are for work or to connect with friends, Zoom calls have become an important part of our lives. But not everybody knows how to shine in front of camera.

Luckily, KPRC 2 anchor and youtuber Dominique Sachse is a TV pro, and she shared tips to help you look and sound your best on your video calls.

If your using Zoom in a work environment, Sachse recommends using presentable wardrobe.

“Don’t wear your pajamas. Keep it classy! Your make up doesn’t have to be full on. It can be a simple make up application, but look like you made the effort,” said Sachse, who also advised on what you shouldn’t say while using videoconferencing for work.

“There’s an expression, loose lips sink ships. Be careful. You’re still working with colleagues. It is a little more natural to loosen those restrictions while you are at home, but just be aware of swear words and curse words. It’s not a way that you want to project yourself,” said Sachse.

Here are Sachse’s top 5 tips:

1. KEEP THE CAMERA AT EYE LEVEL

Dominique Sachse shares how to look good on Zoom (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“Leaving the laptop or computer on the desk will have the camera shooting up at you. Instead, prop the computer up on some books to raise it to eye level or above,” said Sachse.

2. LOOK INTO THE CAMERA

Dominique Sachse on Zoom (YouTube, Dominique Sachse)

“Avoid the temptation to look everywhere when you’re speaking,” said Sachse, who shared a simple tip to help you.

“Take a sticky or piece of tape next to the camera to remind you to look into the camera. It’s okay to look at the group when listening, but when addressing, keep your eyes focused on the camera,” said Sachse.

3. SOUND LIKE A PRO

Dominique Sachse's YouTube Channel (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“Older devices don’t have great audio quality, so keep the computer close to you to cut back on ambient noise. Also, isolate yourself in a room so there’s no background noise, like a TV and use earbuds with a mic-built in,” she recommended.

4. GOOD LIGHT

Zoom Tips (Dominique Sachse)

“Ideally, situate yourself in front of a window. You can use a light bulb without a shade right behind your device. Make sure there’s no backlight, or else you’ll look like a shadow. Also, make sure you don’t have any overhead lights hitting you, or else it will create shadows on your face,” said Sachse.

5. BACKGROUND CHECK

Dominique Sachse shows how to look good on Zoom calls (YouTube)

“Watch out what’s going on behind you. Keep background noise and distraction to a minimum. No kids and no pets wandering around. Also, it’s nice to create a sense of depth in your shot. If you can, avoid sitting right in front of a wall. Position yourself in a room where you have some background that is presentable, clean and de-cluttered,” said Sachse.

On her popular YouTube Channel, Sachse has been putting out amazing lifestyle and beauty content to help us navigate the new normal.

To watch her complete interview, watch the video above.

To subscribe to Sachse’s channel, click here, or visit the link below.