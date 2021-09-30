Reported bomb threat at Tomball High School; Tomball ISD schools placed in ‘secure’ mode, authorities say

All Tomball ISD schools were placed in “secure mode” after a bomb threat was reported at Tomball High School Thursday, authorities said. Tomball High School and Tomball Junior High were placed in lockdown.

The threat was called into the 911 dispatch center, Tomball police said. The schools were placed in “secure mode” as a precaution.

“Tomball PD received an anonymous bomb threat outside of Tomball High School,” the school district said in a statement to parents. “Out of an abundance of caution, all Tomball ISD campuses are currently in ‘Secure’ mode. All students and staff are safe and have been brought inside, doors have been locked and classes continue to be conducted. Tomball PD is currently investigating the threat. We will provide more information as soon as it is available.”

“Constable Deputies are monitoring all local schools in the Creekside area as a precaution for the safety of our children. Schools are currently on lockdown,” Harris County Constable Precinct 4 stated in a post on social media.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.