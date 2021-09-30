Man who stabbed Jack in the Box employee multiple times after refusing to wear mask has been arrested, police say

James Henry Schulz Jr. has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and abusive language.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A tip to the League City Police Department led to the arrest of a 54-year-old man who police say stabbed a Jack in the Box assistant store manager multiple times after refusing to wear a face mask in March.

On March 17, League City police responded to reports of an aggravated assault at the Jack in the Box restaurant located at 1503 W. League City Parkway around 8:10 p.m.

Police said the incident started when Schulz Jr. refused to cooperate with the restaurant’s policy to wear a mask.

After he confronted the employees, police said Schulz attacked the assistant store manager with a pocket knife. The assistant manager was stabbed three times in the arm and upper torso, police said.

“The suspect walked towards the door, as if to leave; the manager turned his back and the suspect ran up behind him, ran up and tackled and stabbed him behind his back,” League City Police Chief Gary Ratliff said when referring to the surveillance video released to the media.

The assistant store manager was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Months later, police said Schulz was found inside 2-A-Day Sports Bar, located at 10555 Pearland Parkway, on Wednesday. Police said he was living in his tent near the 10000 block of Pearland Parkway.

His bond was set a $40,000.